Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 18:36 Hits: 4

The 17 recipients include athletes, artists, and leaders of the civil rights and labor movements.

(Image credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/07/1110258885/biden-awards-medal-of-freedom-to-denzel-washington-simone-biles-john-mccain