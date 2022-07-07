'Benny Hill' Theme Blasts As Boris Johnson Announces Resignation

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 14:46 Hits: 4

As news of Boris Johnson's resignation* hit the airwaves this morning, actor Hugh Grant thought some appropriate music should be playing outside the British parliament building.

Source: Metro

There’s been no shortage of satirical spins and jokes being fired Boris Johnson’s way amid the news of his imminent resignation as Prime Minister, with music blaring outside Parliament thanks to activist Steven Bray.

As ministerial resignations continued to be announced this morning, the Brexit protester played the iconic Benny Hill chase music loud enough to be heard on TV while reporters delivered live news segments.

It turns out that inspired choice of music was down to Hugh Grant, after the Notting Hill actor requested it specifically.

This morning, Hugh tweeted Steven, a week after his speakers were confiscated under a new law that aims to cut down on ‘noisy’ protests.

"Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?" the Four Weddings and a Funeral star asked.

Ask and you shall receive… which Hugh did, when Steven granted his request.

