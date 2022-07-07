Newsmax' Greg Kelly: July 4th Killer 'Looks A Little Antifa-ish'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Always looking to blame the left for right-wing inspired mass murderers, Newsmax host Greg Kelly poked fun at Robert Crimo's appearance, in an effort to link him to Antifa and the LGBT community.
During his July 6 program, Kelly snarked, "I've seen this type before --He looks a little antifa-ish, doesn't he?"
What do Antifa people look like? Right-wing pundits use their lying observations as a way to define truth to their viewers and spread hate only against center-left Americans.
Kelly then passively took a shot at law enforcement when the Newsmax host claimed they were trying to "explain away things like him being a cross-dresser."
