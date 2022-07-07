Newsmax' Greg Kelly: July 4th Killer 'Looks A Little Antifa-ish'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 16:12 Hits: 5

Always looking to blame the left for right-wing inspired mass murderers, Newsmax host Greg Kelly poked fun at Robert Crimo's appearance, in an effort to link him to Antifa and the LGBT community.

Newsmax host claims the Highland Park shooter “looks a little antifa-ish,” adding “Maybe, like leftists all over the place, he liked wearing women's clothes, even though he's a he”https://t.co/4IliFbQwmDpic.twitter.com/d3MyJZi9Rv — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 6, 2022

During his July 6 program, Kelly snarked, "I've seen this type before --He looks a little antifa-ish, doesn't he?"

What do Antifa people look like? Right-wing pundits use their lying observations as a way to define truth to their viewers and spread hate only against center-left Americans.

Kelly then passively took a shot at law enforcement when the Newsmax host claimed they were trying to "explain away things like him being a cross-dresser."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/newsmax-greg-kelly-crimo-looks-little