Laura Ingraham Says Liz Cheney Is The Real Jan 6 Liar

On Wednesday's Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host again claimed that Liz Cheney is the actual liar about the events of January 6th and not Donald Trump.

The Select Committee investigating the insurrection has so far presented enough testimony that multiple indictments could easily be brought by the DOJ against Trump, and many of his associates and attorneys.

Even without the significant testimony before the Committee, American voters who care knew enough about the coup attempt to make the case against Trump to indict those who orchestrated and then activated their attempts at overthrowing a free and fair election..

But that hasn't stopped many Fox News hosts from lying, apologizing, and obfuscating what happened on January 6 and what Donald Trump's role was in it.

Ridiculously, Ingraham has been calling Rep Liz Cheney a liar during the hearings, because Cheney refused to bow down to the MAGA cultists.

Ingraham played a short clip of Liz Cheney speaking at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

"[Trump] summoned the mob to Washington. He knew they were armed on January 6. He knew they were angry and he directed the vile mob to march on the Capitol."

"The notion that the people wandering through the Capitol represented an attempt to subvert the U.S. Government and that was the plan? It’s ludicrous," Ingraham lied.

The only ludicrous statements are being made by Ingraham. She's asking her viewers not to believe their lying eyes.

