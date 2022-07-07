The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Activate The Queen! What It Means And American Reactions

After Boris Johnson was forced to resign after he was felled by the biggest mass resignation in U.K. history, the phrase "Activate the Queen" started trending on Twitter. Before Johnson resigned, British political journalist Mikey Smith tweeted: "Well-placed source convinced Boris Johnson won’t quit, even if the 22 change the rules, and he loses a VONC. Instead, he’ll claim he has a mandate from 14m voters and will threaten to force an election - but not before deselecting everyone who voted against him."

Then London Times historian Jack Blackburn explained that if Johnson did not resign, it would "activate" Queen Elizabeth, and tweeted:"This would activate the Queen. Lascelles Principles will direct her to decline his request for a dissolution. She then is left with the choice to dismiss him or not."

