Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 23:01 Hits: 6

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin say they've received complaints about the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center.

(Image credit: Jae C. Hong/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/06/1110147335/uvalde-shooting-victims-and-families-funds