Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 03:01 Hits: 6

Graham's attorneys slammed the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies' actions in Georgia after the 2020 election as being coordinated with the Jan. 6 committee.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/06/1110214369/lindsey-graham-will-fight-georgia-2020-election-subpoena-his-lawyers-say