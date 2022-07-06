Highland Shooter Threatened To 'Kill Everyone' In His Home A Few Years Ago

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 20:53 Hits: 6

I know that Fox News's Tucker Carlson might get mad, but the violence we've seen is all about the guns. Too many unbalanced people in the U.S. have easy access to firearms. It's not because of women, marijuana, or anger over Roe v. Wade being overturned as Fox pundits suggested. It's about guns. I don't usually mention mass shooters' names for reasons I won't get into, but in this case, it has to be done since family members are involved.

In 2019, the police were called to Robert Crimo's -- the 21-year-old Highland shooter -- home for two incidents, yet he was still able to purchase five firearms legally. At least one of those firearms was obtained with the help of Rober's father.

Crimo threatened to "kill everyone" in his home with a "collection of knives" three years before he allegedly opened fire in Highland Park, killing 7 people and injuring dozens of others.

Via The Independent:

Officers responded to the scene and found Mr. Crimo had 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword. The knives were confiscated but officers did not arrest the suspect because no complaint was made by the alleged victims. read more

