Lilli: 'Look At My Face And Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control'

Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022

A Twitter user named Lilli was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade and was injured, grazed by a bullet and fortunate to be alive. She recounted her experience at the Daily Beast yesterday.

Source: Daily Mail

A young woman who survived the July 4 Chicago gun massacre that killed seven has shared distressing images of the facial injuries she suffered.

This victim, known only by the Twitter handle Lilli, began posting photos around noon on July 4, just hours after the shooting began.

The first photo shows blood pouring down her face, neck and on to her chest. She wrote in the caption: 'I cant f**king believe i was in the middle of a mass shooting.

'I've felt safe at this parade for 18 years and today I got hit with a bullet and nothing will change in America this is ridiculous.'

In a subsequent video, Lilli showed a close-up of a deep laceration high on her cheek, just inches from her brain. She confirmed that the laceration was after being grazed by a bullet.

Afterward, she then posted a photo of the gunman writing: 'This is the c**t who killed and injured innocent people.'

