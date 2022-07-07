Mass Shootings Are Caused By Everything But Guns

Articles

Trae Crowder, armed with only his mouth and his wit, takes on the Mayonnaise Militia who are scrambling around for any and every excuse for the escalating number of mass shootings including, but in no way limited to: Video games, antidepressants, marijuana and all those mean old women. The one thing that the Mayonnaise Militia knows for sure is that it's not the easy access to all of these guns. Nope, can't be that.

