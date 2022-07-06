Can We Stop Pretending There's A Legal Basis For Unlimited Guns?

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:27 Hits: 5

In District of Columbia v. Heller, Republican radical Antonin Scalia led the Supreme Court in a ruling for which there was no rational or historical legal basis (but boy, it sure was popular with gun-loving extremists):

Writing for the majority, Antonin Scalia argued that the operative clause of the amendment, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” codifies an individual right derived from English common law and codified in the English Bill of Rights (1689). The majority held that the Second Amendment’s preamble, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,” is consistent with this interpretation when understood in light of the framers’ belief that the most effective way to destroy a citizens’ militia was to disarm the citizens.

read more