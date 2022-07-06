Laura Ingraham Is High On Her Own Supply

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 11:36 Hits: 5

If there's anyone who can be trusted to give me the straight scoop on mass shootings, it's Laura Ingraham. She blames pot. Not the guns, pot. Via Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): On the mass shooting in Illinois, indications are that Robert Crimo was a regular pot user. Now, one look at him and to the untrained eye he looks like a complete psychotic, if you've ever seen anyone looking like him. What can regular pot use trigger in young men in particular? Psychosis and other violent personality changes.

[...] These are the eyes of some of the mass killers who have reportedly been regular pot users. Look at them. Those in politics and in the media who devote their time and energy to fear mongering on fake issues while covering up the truth about the growing scourge of violent psychosis in our young people, they have to be called out. They have to be defeated.