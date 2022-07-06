Tucker: 'Mostly Women' Are To Blame For Highland Shooter's Murder Spree

Articles

On Tuesday, a Newsmax pundit blamed the anger over the overturn of Roe v. Wade on the Highland Park mass shooter that killed six people and wounded 38 others. Then, on Tuesday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham blamed marijuana for the shooter's killing spree. Also, on Tuesday night, Fox News's Tucker Carlson blamed "mostly women" for the mass shooting.

You see, women, according to Tucker, lecture men.

"Would you sell a gun to that guy? Does he seem like a nutcase?" Tucker said. "Of course, he does."

Via The Independent:

The host then asked his viewers why the accused gunman didn't raise any alarms prior to the Independence Day shooting, despite the fact that the host noted during the same segment how police were called to the 21-year-old's home twice in 2019 over his threats to harm himself and kill his family.

"Maybe he didn't stand out," he said. "Maybe because there are a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy."

"They are high on government-endorsed weed, 'smoke some more; it's good for you,'" Tucker said.

