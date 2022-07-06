Lindsey Graham Will Fight Georgia Subpoena

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 16:42 Hits: 2

Senator Lindsey Graham, who was once a huge critic of Donald Trump but soon became his golf-playing ally, is refusing to honor a subpoena to appear before Georgia's Fulton County grand jury.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Graham's testimony is needed because he "called Raffensperger and his staff twice in the weeks following the November 2020 elections “about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” his subpoena alleges."

In a statement released on Wednesday, Graham's mouthpieces said that he would fight the subpoena.

"I have been informed Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness," the statement said. "This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington."

JUST IN: Attorneys for @LindseyGrahamSC say he will challenge the subpoena he was issued by the Fulton County, GA grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election. Story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cTKQAtxiOR read more

