How The Latest Jan. 6 Hearing Testimony Will Affect Midterm Votes

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew plays an Independence Day-inspired statistics game and discusses how the most recent Jan. 6 hearing could affect how Americans view former President Donald Trump. They also analyze a new poll from the University of New Hampshire that shows the state’s likely GOP primary voters favoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 presidential primary.

