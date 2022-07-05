Where Things Stand: State And Local Authorities Try To Figure Out What To Do In Wake Of SCOTUS Gun Ruling

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
The Supreme Court last month struck down a century-old New York state gun restriction, broadening the Second Amendment as the nation weathers a now-familiar spate of deadly mass shootings. It was the first major gun control ruling from the High Court in a decade, and a win for the gun lobby and gun rights groups.
Though the case before the Court was a challenge to New York’s laws, the ruling will impact several others states, many home to large, dense cities, that have similar laws on the books.
