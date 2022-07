Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 23:04 Hits: 1

Former President Trump has reportedly been considering announcing his 2024 presidential bid earlier than expected — a desire that has grown in light of damning revelations during the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s public hearings that began last month, CNN reported.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trump-early-2024-presidential-campaign-hutchinson