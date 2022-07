Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 11:28 Hits: 0

After a decade of crises in Europe, historic decisions were taken at the EU and NATO summits to strengthen the continent. To overcome today's challenges, Brussels must confront the causes of its paralysis in the 2010s.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/87436?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss