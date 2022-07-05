Georgia Grand Jury Subpoenas Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani And More

Articles

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Fulton County special grand jury investigating interference in George's 2020 election has just subpoenaed Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani. Other Trump henchmen like John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell and Jenna Ellis others are also being summoned.

"The 23-person special grand jury has heard testimony in recent weeks from a parade of witnesses, including some who had direct contact with Trump and his associates. But Tuesday’s subpoenas are the closest jurors have gotten to the inner circle of the former president."

Remember this phone call from Trump to Georgia election officials?

Anyone following the 2020 election and Trump's obsession with Georgia knows Trump tried to pressure the Governor and the Secretary of State to overthrow their state' election results.

Executive privilege will ring out from all Trump sycophants but the DA attorney had different thoughts about them.

