OANN: 'Elmo' Is A Groomer

On OANN, Blaze TV host Chad Prather claimed that Sesame Street's "Elmo" is a groomer of children.

MAGA is obsessed with toys and children's programming to keep their evangelical psychos engaged and enraged. It's beyond despicable.

OANN host Dan Ball riffed on Elmo and attacked the beloved children's character as being "woke" for getting vaccinated for the COVID 19 virus.

Protecting children from a world-wide pandemic is somehow being woke in Trump Land.

Not to be outdone, Chad Prather took it much further as transcribed by Media Matters.

