Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 11:04 Hits: 5

In an astounding 62% of the decisions, conservatives prevailed, and more importantly, often prevailed in dramatic ways, according to new data.

(Image credit: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/05/1109444617/the-supreme-court-conservative