A Million Signatures To Impeach Clarence Thomas

Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022

A petition calling on the Democratic-controlled House to launch impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is on the verge of reaching has reached over one million signatures, an indication of growing public outrage over the right-wing judge's proximity to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the ongoing attack on constitutional freedoms.

The petition, posted to the website of progressive advocacy group MoveOn, currently has more than 989,000 signatures after a surge following the Supreme Court majority's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which ended the constitutional right to abortion.

"He must resign—or Congress must immediately investigate and impeach."

In his concurring opinion in Dobbs, Thomas plainly stated his desire to reconsider other landmark Supreme Court rulings, including those establishing marriage equality and the right to obtain contraception.

