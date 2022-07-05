Wisconsin GOP Outraged Over Criticism Of Slavery

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022

Last year, Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, a Black man, was giving a speech to a group of people and he talked about how bad slavery and colonization was during colonial times. He then criticized the Republican movement trying to prevent schools from teaching this part of history. Right wing radio squawker and hack Dan O'Donnell took a highly edited clip of the speech in a lame effort to make Barnes look like he was anti-American:

EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor and Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) on America: "Things were bad. Things were terrible. The founding of this nation? Awful!" pic.twitter.com/0GhKhhhaUY — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 3, 2022

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gives a more complete sense of what Barnes had actually said (emphasis mine):

