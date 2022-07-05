Alex Jones Makes July 4 Declaration Against 'Alien Forces'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 16:15 Hits: 5

Alex Jones, (the conspiracy provocateur) was successfully sued by the Sandy Hook families, and he's now using bankruptcy in an attempt to avoid paying up.

This needs to be updated to read: "Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court in an effort to avoid paying court-ordered fines to Sandy Hook families" — walter #ProtectTransKids #GetTheJab #LetWomenLead (@walterhpdx) April 18, 2022

Nevertheless, his grift continues. On July 4 he made a pledge to fight against 'the alien forces trying to terminate the human race,' and turn us into Satan's A.I. cyborgs.

Jones is no stranger to channeling Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper with many of his Dr. Strangelove rants claiming our water has been poisoned.

But he's also claimed the devil and aliens have been trying to destroy humans.

Jones then delivered another one of his sick monologues.

