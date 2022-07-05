The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kinzinger Releases Death Threats Against His Family From MAGA

Rep Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member on the Select Committee investigating the Insurrection, told ABC News in June that he was receiving death threats against himself and his family.

Today he released an audio compilation on Twitter of the many sick threats left for him by Trump ingrates.

He writes, "Threats of violence over politics have increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office."

Here's a few I transcribed.

The rest are just awful.

"I guess I can' t say a whole lot more than I hope you naturally die as quickly as f***ing possible you f***ing piece of sh*t."

"You backstabbing sonofabitch. You go against Trump - y'all know - y'all motherf***kers are sitting up there lying like a damn dog."

"We know where your family is and we're going to get you, you little c***sucker."

"Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids You little cocks**king bastard."

"We know where you live, we're coming to your house."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/adam-kinzinger-releases-death-threat-phone

