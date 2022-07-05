Newsmax Pundit Blames 'Anger' Over Roe V. Wade Overturn On Highland Shooting

Articles

Tuesday, 05 July 2022

Newsmax pundit Betsy Brantner Smith somehow ignored that the Highland shooter that killed six people and wounded 38 others is a Trump supporter and blamed the murders on anger over women losing their constitutionally protected right to have an abortion. The right-wing seems to blame everything on abortion.

There were concerns over the now-shooter's reclusiveness, and when the school offered resources to address that, his parents declined and removed him from the school. They homeschooled the troubled boy and apparently didn't get him any help. There is ample evidence that his father is a Trump supporter who retweeted a message that read, "Protect the Second Amendment like your life depends on it." The shooter is also a Trump supporter, and there is zero evidence that he was pro-choice.

Gaslighting 101.

Brantner Smith somehow blamed the "anger about the Roe v. Wade decision" on the mass shooting.

"Next door to Highland Park, we have a progressive prosecutor, Kim Fox, who will not prosecute, will not keep gun criminals in jail," she said. "Again, we have got to look at the anger."

