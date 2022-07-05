That Time Clarence Thomas Opposed A Ban On Assault Weapons In Highland

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 18:10 Hits: 5

The Second Amendment is a relic and needs to be reevaluated in the wake of another mass shooting. The problem is that the Supreme Court took an extreme rightward shift, and now we have Justices such as Clarence Thomas who make poor decisions (see his choice of a spouse for confirmation on that). This one aged like milk.

Highland Park, Illinois, the Chicago suburb that was the scene of the most recent mass shooting on the 4th of July, banned assault rifles like AKs.

Via Business Insider:

That 2013 ban was swiftly challenged, and the case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately rejected to hear it and instead let a lower court's ruling in favor of the ordinance stand. But at the time, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas — who joined the nation's highest court in 1991 — opposed Highland Park's prohibition on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, writing in a dissent that the "overwhelming majority" who use such weapons use them lawfully.

Thomas' dissent was filed in December 2015 and joined by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who earlier in 2008 said, "like most rights, the right — Second Amendment — by the — the rights granted by the Second Amendment are not unlimited."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/time-clarence-thomas-opposed-ban-assault