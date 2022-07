Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 19:47 Hits: 2

We asked people who immigrated to the United States what the day meant to them — and how their feelings about the holiday have changed since they first arrived.

(Image credit: Alresch Jayawardena)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/04/1109722326/4th-july-independence-day-immigrants