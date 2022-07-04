The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Highland Park 4th Of July Shooter Left Behind A Disturbing Video

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Highland Park 4th Of July Shooter Left Behind A Disturbing Video

Six people were killed, and at least 30 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire just 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off on Monday morning, authorities said. The gunman left behind a manifesto in the form of a video. The murderer is still at large. We are not going to mention his name here. He wanted to be famous, so he took innocent lives.

Karoli and I discussed publishing the murderer's video, and she has a point. Mass shootings are happening all too frequently. We need to identify some of the warning signs. The video is a glimpse into a madman's mind with colors swirling, and the 22-year-old shooter is talking as if he has a purpose and says he's holding his "head high." He's delusional and thinks his video will make him famous when it's discovered. Well, it's been found, but he is nothing. He adds nothing to society. He only takes. The only fame he will get is infamy when people see him as an inhuman waste of skin that has an obsession with strobe lights.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/highland-4th-july-shooter-left-behind

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version