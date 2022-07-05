Happy Birthday America

Articles

So, this was Independence Day, the Fourth of July, one of the most patriotic and jingoistic holidays of the year. And the most iconic song for the day is the National Anthem. So, in order to commemorate the day, we've got the national anthem done right, by the Grateful Dead. No screeching, no crotch grabbing. Just pure harmony.

Then get lots of rest, because you know the first thing tomorrow, the Republicans will be right back at shredding the Constitution.

