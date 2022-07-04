Great Music, Great Candidates, And You

Articles

You may already be familiar with Jim Lough’s music. That’s because his band, Old Town Crier, used one of his songs, “You,” as a Blue America anthem for the Jason Call campaign. The original version is above, and here’s the little campaign anthem we’ve been using from time to time to help explain what Jason is up against.

Anyway, Jim has just completed a 5 song EP, “You,” which is now available on the Old Town Crier Band Camp page<>. Just click that link and you can listen to all the songs (free) and you can buy the EP as well. Why should you? Well, first and foremost, all the songs are really good. And, Jim is contributing all the money— every dime of it; not a percentage of it— directly to three Blue America candidates’ campaigns: Melanie D’Arrigo (NY-03), Christine Olivo (FL-26) and, of course, Jason Call (WA-02). By the way, if you want to contribute to the candidates, well… there’s a page for that too<>. You don’t get the EP there… it’s just a contribution.

