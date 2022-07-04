Adam Kinzinger Reveals New Witnesses Have Come Forward After Last Hearing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 13:30 Hits: 6

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) revealed on Sunday that new witnesses have come forward after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the Jan. 6 Committee.

CNN's Dana Bash asked Kinzinger about the reaction to Hutchinson's explosive testimony regarding former President Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kinzinger confirmed that new witnesses wanted to speak to the committee.

"I don't want to get into who or any of those details," he said. "She's been inspiring for a lot of people. This happens every day. Every day we get new people that come forward and say, 'Hey, I didn't think that maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important, but now that you guys -- I do see this plays in here.'"

Kinzinger said that Hutchinson would "go down in history" for her testimony.

"She doesn't want to be out in the public spotlight but she has a commitment to truth that somebody like [South Dakota Gov.] Kristi Noem for instance and most people in our party would actually benefit to take just a 10% ounce of."

He added: "There is, there will be way more information and stay tuned."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/adam-kinzinger-reveals-new-witnesses-came