Trump World Read A Book! 'Witness Tampering For Dummies'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 14:48 Hits: 3

Glenn Kirshner doesn't sugarcoat it in this recent YouTube podcast, "Justice Matters."

GLENN KIRSHNER: Well friends it looks like somebody on Team Trump took a page out of the book “Witness Tampering for Dummies.”

We now know that Team Trump is tampering with witnesses. Witnesses who are appearing before the January 6th Select Committee investigating the insurrection. Here's the new reporting by Reuters: headline, “January 6 Committee may make criminal referral on witness tampering per Liz Cheney” and that article begins, “The congressional panel investigating the January 6 2021 US Capitol attack may make a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending that anybody who tried to influence testimony be prosecuted, Representative Liz Cheney said in an interview broadcast on Thursday. The witness tampering issue emerged during the January 6 Select Committee's sixth hearing on Tuesday when Cheney revealed that some witnesses reported receiving veiled threats from allies of former President Donald Trump to ‘do the right thing.’”

