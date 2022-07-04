Trump Launches The Mother Of All Meltdowns Over Possible 'Criminal Charges'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 16:23 Hits: 3

Donald Trump isn't taking the news well that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that the Jan. 6 Committee has not ruled out "more than one" criminal referral to the Justice Department for the former President. And the one-term President seems confused, too. Donald seems to think because he "got more votes than any sitting President in history," that he shouldn't be charged. Well, Joe Biden got more votes. So there! And that's cute coming from the 'lock her up' guy.

"The Justice Department doesn't have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral," Cheney told Jonathan Karl. "And there could be more than one criminal referral."

She said she had significant concerns "about what it would mean if people aren't held accountable for what's happened."

"I think it's a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these activities and the majority of the president's party looks away," she said, "or we as a country decide, you know, we're not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously."

Trump has never been held responsible for his actions even once in his miserable life, and he's not taking it well. So, he took to Truth Social to have a public meltdown.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-launches-mother-all-meltdowns-over