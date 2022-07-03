The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trump-Backed Karamo: Don't Have A 'Relationship With Demonically Possessed People'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Trump-Backed Karamo: Don't Have A 'Relationship With Demonically Possessed People'

Kristina Karamo, a Trump backed Republican candidate for Michigan's Secretary of State and a huge supporter of Trump's stolen election lunacy claims people can have 'intimate relationships' with demonically possessed people.

Methinks William Friedkin's The Exorcist has gotten to her.

Karamo is another Christian nationalist wacko and voter fraud ingrate that Trump welcomed into MAGA with open arms.

CNN's KFiles discovered many of her insane words in her podcasts titled, It's Solid Food.

Karamo is a forced-birth zealot who claims abortions are satanic sacrifices of our children.

And then she went into Ellen Burstyn territory.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-backed-karamo-demons

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version