Trump-Backed Karamo: Don't Have A 'Relationship With Demonically Possessed People'

Kristina Karamo, a Trump backed Republican candidate for Michigan's Secretary of State and a huge supporter of Trump's stolen election lunacy claims people can have 'intimate relationships' with demonically possessed people.
Methinks William Friedkin's The Exorcist has gotten to her.
Karamo is another Christian nationalist wacko and voter fraud ingrate that Trump welcomed into MAGA with open arms.
CNN's KFiles discovered many of her insane words in her podcasts titled, It's Solid Food.
Karamo is a forced-birth zealot who claims abortions are satanic sacrifices of our children.
And then she went into Ellen Burstyn territory.
