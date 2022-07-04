Suddenly, Reproductive Rights Are All The Rage Again

Articles

Republican Senators on Twitter today admitting that their strategy was to pack the courts with political conservatives in order to enact an agenda that was too unpopular to pass through an elected, popularly accountable Congress. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 1, 2022

I think they're gonna get a big surprise in November! It's not just that their pet Federalist Society judges are making it almost impossible to get an abortion in some states despite rape, incest, or the life of the mother -- people are also realizing yes, Republicans really do want to take away your birth control -- and that of your daughters.

Ohio state representative says she would consider banning birth control following abortion outlaw https://t.co/Y9JmvUzD4G — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 1, 2022

The numbers are turning in our direction:

