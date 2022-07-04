Suddenly, Reproductive Rights Are All The Rage Again

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
I think they're gonna get a big surprise in November! It's not just that their pet Federalist Society judges are making it almost impossible to get an abortion in some states despite rape, incest, or the life of the mother -- people are also realizing yes, Republicans really do want to take away your birth control -- and that of your daughters.
The numbers are turning in our direction:
