Black People And Independence Day

Dulcé Sloan, correspondent for The Daily Show, gives a run down about the complex relationship between Black people and Independence Day. At first Blacks didn't celebrate it, because they were slaves and didn't have their independence. When the Black people were finally freed, the Southern white racists were so upset that they tried to keep Blacks from celebrating the holiday.

Also, Happy Birthday Ms Sloan!

