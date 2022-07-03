Former Capitol Hill Officer Calls For Trump To Be Arrested And Tried

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022 14:48 Hits: 1

I don't know where they'll ever find a jury that doesn't have at least one MAGA nutjob on there mucking up the works, or witnesses that aren't being intimidated by someone in the Trump crime family, but I do agree wholeheartedly with former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone that there ought to be some accountability after what we've heard during the January 6th committee hearings, and that there's been more than enough evidence presented to arrest Donald Trump:

If you want to restore the credibility of the Department of Justice, we need to return to the rule of law, and, you know, my understanding of that is that no one in America is above the law, and my understanding of that is no one in America is above the law. If Donald Trump — if you want to restore the credibility of the department of justice, we need to return to the rule of law, and, you know, my understanding of that is that no one in America is above the law, and if Donald Trump there’s probable cause to suggest that he committed these crimes, which I think we’ve seen ample probable cause, he should be arrested. The case should be put before a grand jury, and if they indict him, he should be tried.

I agree with him as well on what some of the most significant portion of the testimony so far may be:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/former-capitol-hill-officer-calls-trump-be