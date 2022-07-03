Texas’ Abortion Law Just Got Even Worse

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022 15:18 Hits: 1

Texas already had a draconian anti-abortion law that prevented women from getting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many are even aware they are pregnant. It also allows the public to sue providers and anyone who helps people get abortions. But that wasn’t enough for the state’s radical conservatives who seem to spend all their free time thinking of ways to put Texans’ livesindanger.

From The Texas Tribune:

The court overruled a district judge in Houston, who on Tuesday had temporarily blocked the state’s old [1925] abortion law from going into effect. That law made performing an abortion, by any method, punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Friday’s decision does not permit prosecutors to bring criminal cases against abortion providers, but it exposes anyone who assists in the procurement of an abortion to fines and lawsuits.

