Tate Reeves Downplays 'Real Small, Minor Number' Of Rapes Requiring Abortions

Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declined to say on Sunday if he would sign a bill removing abortion exceptions for rape because they only represent a "real small, minor number" of cases.

During an interview on Fox News, host Mike Emmanuel asked Reeves if he would remove the abortion exceptions for rape in Mississippi.

Reeves sidestepped the question by insisting that the bill would never make it through the legislature.

"There's a lot of effort, particularly in Washington and other places mainly by the Democrats, to try to talk only about the real small, minor number of exceptions that may exist," he complained. "Over 90% of all abortions that are done in America, some 63 million babies aborted since Roe was wrongly decided in 1973, over 90% of those are elective abortions."

Reeves argued that the "far left" should not be talking about "all these exceptions and minor numbers."

