Patriot Front Members Descend On Boston

The white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in downtown Boston with some of them armed with steel shields, and all of them wearing masks to conceal their identity. According to reports, there were about 100 of the masked little racist fellers marching on Saturday, wearing matching uniforms while carrying shields and flags with fascist insignias.

As not seen in previous images amd videos; Patriot Front in Boston have now armed themselves with steel shields. pic.twitter.com/uFFP9q5HWr — ????Front Toward Enemy???????? (@FrontFaceEnemy) July 2, 2022

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was not amused.

“The disgusting, hateful actions and words of white supremacist groups are not welcome in this city. Especially in a moment when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalize intimidation by bigots,” she said in a statement.

'Cowards' started trending on Twitter.

