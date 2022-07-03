The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Patriot Front Members Descend On Boston

Patriot Front Members Descend On Boston

The white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in downtown Boston with some of them armed with steel shields, and all of them wearing masks to conceal their identity. According to reports, there were about 100 of the masked little racist fellers marching on Saturday, wearing matching uniforms while carrying shields and flags with fascist insignias.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was not amused.

“The disgusting, hateful actions and words of white supremacist groups are not welcome in this city. Especially in a moment when so many of our rights are under attack, we will not normalize intimidation by bigots,” she said in a statement.

'Cowards' started trending on Twitter.

