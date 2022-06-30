2022 Election Forecast

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
U.S. SENATE
It’s a toss-up for the Senate
The Deluxe version of our model simulates the election 40,000 times to see who wins most often. This sample of 100 outcomes gives you an idea of the range of scenarios the model considers possible.
U.S. HOUSE
Republicans are favored to win the House
The Deluxe version of our model simulates the election 40,000 times to see who wins most often. This sample of 100 outcomes gives you an idea of the range of scenarios the model considers possible.
Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 midterm forecast! We’ve got a bit of a split diagnosis in this election: Republicans are favored to win the House, while the Senate is a toss-up. How can this be? Well, as editor-in-chief Nate Silver writes in his overview of the forecast, the national environment doesn’t look good for Democrats, which is why we expect Republicans to make gains in the House — even though those gains might not be historic. But in the Senate, candidate quality matters a lot more, and this could prove to be a silver lining for Democrats. It’s a similar story in the 36 races for governor.
Remember, though, we’re still a little more than four months away from Election Day, so there’s still plenty of time for things to change. To read more about how our forecasts work, please check out our methodology.
U.S. GOVERNORS
Forecasting each governorship
Each party’s chances of winning the 36 governorships up for election
<60% both Lean D ≥60% Likely D ≥75% Solid D ≥95% D AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY SEE THE GOVERNORS FORECAST We're forecasting the race to control the Senate and House, as well as each party's chance of winning the 36 governors seats up for election. 2022 ELECTION COVERAGE Where The Midterms Could Most Affect Abortion Access By Nathaniel Rakich, Geoffrey Skelley and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux What Went Down During The June 28 Primary Elections By FiveThirtyEight The Election Deniers Dominating The Primaries In Colorado By Kaleigh Rogers 21 Republican Primaries And A Special Election To Watch On June 28 By Geoffrey Skelley and Nathaniel Rakich 9 Democratic Primaries To Watch In Illinois And New York By Nathaniel Rakich We made this FORECAST MODEL Nate Silver PROJECT MANAGEMENT Christopher Groskopf CONTENT EDITING Sarah Frostenson Meena Ganesan Christopher Groskopf Nate Silver COPY EDITING Jennifer Mason DESIGN Ryan Best Elena Mejía DEVELOPMENT Ryan Best Jay Boice Aaron Bycoffe Christopher Groskopf Elena Mejía ART DIRECTION Emily Scherer ILLUSTRATION Fabio Buonocore Joey Ellis DATA & RESEARCH Cooper Burton Aaron Bycoffe Mary Radcliffe PAST CONTRIBUTORS Colleen Barry Micah Cohen Dhrumil Mehta Jasmine Mithani Derek Shan Anna Wiederkehr Julia Wolfe Yutong Yuan
