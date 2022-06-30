Ex-Bush AG: There May Be A ‘Case For Seditious Conspiracy’ After Hutchinson Testimony

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 23:03 Hits: 4

Former Bush administration Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez on Thursday argued that former President Trump and those in his inner circle should be “very concerned,” following revelations that came to light during damning testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson during the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s public hearing earlier this week.

Hutchinson is a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/bush-attorney-general-gonzalez-hutchinson-testimony-january-6-committee