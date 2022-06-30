The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ex-Bush AG: There May Be A ‘Case For Seditious Conspiracy’ After Hutchinson Testimony

Ex-Bush AG: There May Be A ‘Case For Seditious Conspiracy’ After Hutchinson Testimony

Former Bush administration Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez on Thursday argued that former President Trump and those in his inner circle should be “very concerned,” following revelations that came to light during damning testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson during the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s public hearing earlier this week.

Hutchinson is a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/bush-attorney-general-gonzalez-hutchinson-testimony-january-6-committee

