Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022 08:12 Hits: 5

Clinics were shutting down abortion services in the nation's second-largest state Saturday after the Texas Supreme Court blocked an order allowing the procedure to resume in some cases.

(Image credit: Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

