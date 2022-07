Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 12:40 Hits: 4

Aides to President Biden say the administration still has options it can pursue in its effort to control climate change despite an adversarial Supreme Court ruling this week.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/02/1109557982/the-biden-administration-has-to-change-course-on-climate-change-after-court-ruli