Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 13:15 Hits: 8

NATO wrapped up its summit in Madrid with a clear, unified message, but there were unsettling reminders of the brutal road ahead in Ukraine and political turmoil back in the U.S.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/02/1109558003/nato-commits-to-focusing-on-russia-and-china