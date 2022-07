Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 18:02 Hits: 7

Pete Arredondo stepped down from his position in the City Council just weeks after being sworn in following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

(Image credit: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/02/1109577232/uvalde-schools-police-chief-resigns-city-council-pete-arredondo