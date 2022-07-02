Facebook Censors Abortion Pill Posts, Not Guns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

Since the U.S. Supreme Court's reactionary majority struck downRoe v. Wade last Friday, Facebook and Instagram have been swiftly removing posts informing people that they can obtain federally approved abortion pills through the mail while ignoring posts offering to mail guns.

An Associated Press reporter's Facebook post that said, "If you send me your address, I will mail you abortion pills," was removed within one minute on Monday, according to the news outlet.

However, when the reporter "made the same exact post but swapped out the words 'abortion pills' for 'a gun,' the post remained untouched," APreported Tuesday. "A post with the same exact offer to mail 'weed' was also left up and not considered a violation."

In a test, the @AP found that Facebook removed a post offering to mail abortion pills within one minute. It did not remove similar posts offering to mail a gun or marijuana. https://t.co/tdUdM3bOy6 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/facebook-censors-abortion-pill-posts-not