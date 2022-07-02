The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Facebook Censors Abortion Pill Posts, Not Guns

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Facebook Censors Abortion Pill Posts, Not Guns

Since the U.S. Supreme Court's reactionary majority struck downRoe v. Wade last Friday, Facebook and Instagram have been swiftly removing posts informing people that they can obtain federally approved abortion pills through the mail while ignoring posts offering to mail guns.

An Associated Press reporter's Facebook post that said, "If you send me your address, I will mail you abortion pills," was removed within one minute on Monday, according to the news outlet.

However, when the reporter "made the same exact post but swapped out the words 'abortion pills' for 'a gun,' the post remained untouched," APreported Tuesday. "A post with the same exact offer to mail 'weed' was also left up and not considered a violation."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/facebook-censors-abortion-pill-posts-not

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version