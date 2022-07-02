Ha, Ha! Minnesota GOPer Votes To Legalize Low-Dose Edibles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 13:04 Hits: 4

The sale and consumption of some low-dose edibles became legal in Minnesota yesterday. Weed supporters are happy, but one legislator says he wasn’t aware what he voted for. Sure he wasn't! Via Courthouse News Service:

A new state law allows Minnesotans over the age of 21 to buy food and beverages containing up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving– up to 50 milligrams per package. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that gives users a high, one of many psychoactive compounds found in the drug. Consumers could be seen lining up outside the state’s relatively few hemp-product stores, eager to get a taste of newly legal gummies, chocolates and drinks.

Legalization comes as something of a side effect, having been part of an effort to regulate an existing market for delta-8 THC, a cannabis derivative not previously regulated under state or federal law. State law prevented the sale of hemp and cannabidiol products with more than 0.3% delta-9 THC, the primary intoxicant in smokable marijuana. Delta-8 is typically found in much smaller quantities in marijuana, and is extracted through more complicated and varied chemical processes than its cousin delta-9.