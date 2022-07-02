The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

NM County Won’t Pay Capitol Rioter Couy Griffin's Legal Costs

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

NM County Won’t Pay Capitol Rioter Couy Griffin's Legal Costs

Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, faces a lawsuit seeking to bar him from office after he was convicted for participating in the January 6 insurrection. After his arrest, he said, “there’s going to be blood running out of that building” when he returned to Washington for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

He was also recently in the news for refusing to certify New Mexico’s recent primary election results.

Unfortunately for Griffin, his request for taxpayer dollars for his newer legal woes was not just denied but laughed at by members of the public. Not surprisingly, the guy who likes to talk tough had his fee-fees hurt, as the Albuquerque Journal reported:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/nm-county-won-t-pay-capitol-rioter-couy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version