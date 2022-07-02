NM County Won’t Pay Capitol Rioter Couy Griffin's Legal Costs

Articles

Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, faces a lawsuit seeking to bar him from office after he was convicted for participating in the January 6 insurrection. After his arrest, he said, “there’s going to be blood running out of that building” when he returned to Washington for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

He was also recently in the news for refusing to certify New Mexico’s recent primary election results.

Unfortunately for Griffin, his request for taxpayer dollars for his newer legal woes was not just denied but laughed at by members of the public. Not surprisingly, the guy who likes to talk tough had his fee-fees hurt, as the Albuquerque Journal reported:

